Bill O'Reilly: Dems 'special prosecutor' scheme against Trump will 'backfire'

The Democrats' decision, through Attorney General Merrick Garland, to name a "special counsel" to oversee the partisan investigations of President Trump, will "backfire" on the party of leftists, according to famed television journalist and best-selling author Bill O'Reilly.

In a report at Just the News on his appearance on the "Just the News, Not Noise" program , he explained that while legacy media boasts that the appointment of Jack Smith is an ominous sign for Trump, it means Smith will have to investigate the FBI.

He'll have to know "whether law enforcement could have done more to prevent the tragedy, and why a reported eight bureau assets were embedded among the protesters who went to the Capitol that day," the report explained.

Those items are on a long list of issues that outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan committee "investigating" the riot never looked at.

O'Reilly said Garland's appointment of Smith is "a drastic mistake."

"In order for [Jack Smith] to investigate what Trump did or did not do on Jan. 6, he has to get into the FBI and what the FBI did or did not do. He has to. He can't bury it," he said.

He pointed out the New York Times confirmed at least eight FBI agents were among the protesters. "They were there. The FBI was there. Well, what the deuce were they doing?" he asked.

Just the News noted that issue came up during a recent congressional hearing at which FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared.

He refused to answer questions about whether someone had assigned FBI agents to dress in pro-Trump clothing and participate in the riot.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., asked him, "Did the FBI have confidential human sources embedded within the January 6 protests on January 6, 2021?"

Wray avoided answering, with, "I have to be very careful about what I can say about when and where we do and do not use confidential human sources."

He claimed that FBI employees did not "instigate" anything. But among the questions that remain include why Pelosi refused Trump's offer of having National Guard troops on hand that day.

O'Reilly explained to Just the News that the presence of informants would suggest the bureau suspected something bad may happen that day that could have been prevented.

He warned that the fact Wray refused to answer the question about FBI agents "should raise flags everywhere."

He explained, "I'm not a conspiracy guy, I don't believe the FBI instigated anything — but if the FBI knew what was gonna happen and didn't report it to the White House and to the Justice Department, all hell's gonna break loose in this country."

He told Just the News another key questions is what the FBI told Capitol Police and Pelosi's team.

Just the News itself has reported law enforcement agencies began warning about coming trouble weeks before the actual riot.

In fact, Sen. Chuck Schumer was warned the day before of possible trouble.

