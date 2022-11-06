Even the moon turns red this election: Blood moon falls right on night of midterms

(CBN NEWS) -- A total lunar eclipse or "blood moon" will hang in the sky as ballots are tallied on the night of November 8, and it has sparked some church leaders to believe that the upcoming midterm elections could have prophetic significance.

A lunar eclipse is caused when the sun, moon, and earth align, essentially blocking the sun's rays from reflecting off the moon. During the eclipse, the moon will be almost entirely obscured only allowing a small amount of the sun's light to be seen. Those peaking rays will give the moon its orange or "blood red" hue.

This celestial event will be the third of its kind in the last 18 months – the second one in 2022. Then the next lunar eclipse won't occur until March 14, 2025.

