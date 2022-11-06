A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Even the moon turns red this election: Blood moon falls right on night of midterms

Sparking some church leaders to believe races could have prophetic significance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2022 at 4:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CBN NEWS) -- A total lunar eclipse or "blood moon" will hang in the sky as ballots are tallied on the night of November 8, and it has sparked some church leaders to believe that the upcoming midterm elections could have prophetic significance.

A lunar eclipse is caused when the sun, moon, and earth align, essentially blocking the sun's rays from reflecting off the moon. During the eclipse, the moon will be almost entirely obscured only allowing a small amount of the sun's light to be seen. Those peaking rays will give the moon its orange or "blood red" hue.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This celestial event will be the third of its kind in the last 18 months – the second one in 2022. Then the next lunar eclipse won't occur until March 14, 2025.

TRENDING: Extend 'pandemic amnesty'? The answer is NO

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Shocked': Video 'shows man choking Zeldin supporter' at rally for Dem governor
'Great sorrow': Racing exec dies at age 49, just hours after son wins championship
Singer found dead at home at age 34, cause 'unknown'
'I never was scared': NFL legend Terry Bradshaw cites Christian faith, reveals cancer-battle details
'I don't believe in God': Congressman sparks claim colleagues 'will be following in his footsteps'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×