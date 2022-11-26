A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Blue state mulls ban on all gas, diesel truck fleets

Mandating zero-emission vehicles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2022 at 4:49pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – California's Air Resources Board has laid out a plan to ban all diesel-powered trucks that would cause inflationary ripples throughout the entire economy.

The plan would mandate that all new trucks operating around busy railways and ports be zero emission vehicles by 2024 – while all diesel trucks would be phased out by 2035, and eventually, banishing every truck and bus fleet from California roads by 2045, where feasible, according to SFGATE.

"Many California neighborhoods, especially Black and Brown, low-income and vulnerable communities, live, work, play and attend schools adjacent to the ports, railyards, distribution centers, and freight corridors and experience the heaviest truck traffic," wrote the board, which asserts that this type of pollution creates health risks for those communities.

