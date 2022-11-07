'Bottomless Pinocchio': Washington Post rips Biden's incessant lies

For years already, Joe Biden actively has use misstatements – lies – to pursue his political agenda. Sometimes they're just labeled "gaffes" or blunders. They're so common a book has been published detailing the most egregious.

Recently, though, they've gone so far beyond the truth that now even the Washington Post is calling him out – by awarding him a "bottomless Pinocchio" status handed out by its "fact-checking" process.

It's more significant because Americans know many of those legacy fact-checking procedures lean to the Democrat agenda by significant levels.

Fox News reported the Post handed Biden its "honor" because of multiple recent les.

TRENDING: Democracy's foundation, or threat?

"Folks, I spent a lot of time — more time with Xi Jinping than any other head of state. … I’ve traveled 17,000 miles with him," Biden claimed on Nov. 3 in San Diego.

The Post's Glenn Kessler wrote that his organization fact-checked this claim several times before and that the president has said it over 20 times.

Those statements already given three Pinocchios for their falsehood, and still repeated "at least 20 times," are the requirements for the award.

Fox reported, "The analysis also fact-checked the president's claim that seniors were getting an increase in their Social Security checks for the first time in 10 years. The White House also included this claim in a tweet that was deleted."

Is Joe Biden a serial liar? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (24 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The White House had boasted that seniors were getting the biggest increase in Social Security payments in years – but ignored the fact that that increase was solely because of the massive inflation that has been allowed under Joe Biden's economics.

And Biden recently took credit for lowering the price of gasoline, claiming falsely that the price was over $5 a gallon when he took office.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It wasn't even close, with the actual price, as President Trump left office, about $2.39 a gallon. Biden's inflationary policies did trigger that price explosion, with some locations reporting prices as high as $7 a gallon.

Nevertheless, Biden claimed, "And because of the action we've taken, gas prices are declining. We're down $1.25 since the peak this summer and they've been falling for the last three weeks as well, and adding up real savings for families today. The most common price of gas in America is $3.39, down from over $5 when I took office."

WND reported he made the wild claim while at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York, to talk about a plan by Micron to build a semiconductor plant there.

The lies are staggering. https://t.co/WftPZyZxfL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2022

I took this picture on election day 2020.....I knew they would lie about it pic.twitter.com/5AR0keE3bx — Greg Batey (@gbatey) October 27, 2022

Biden has a noted list of his lies from his political career, ranging from his talks with an Amtrak employee, who was dead when Biden claimed to have talked with him, to wild claims about his heritage, school career, a small fire in his home many years ago, and more.

WND reported earlier when the New York Times informed the public that allowances should be made for him.

The publication explained he just "exaggerates."

And "embellishes."

At Off the Press was a link to the Times' piece, with the headline, "NYT: Biden's BS-ing just adds up to a lot of, well, lying."

Biden's verbal gaffes and blunders already have created a library of folklore. But the facts are he's claimed "Made in America" is two words, and J-O-B-S is only three letters.

Then there are the "embellishments," on which the Times focuses. It excuses his frequent lies with, "President Biden has been unable to break himself of the habit of embellishing narratives to weave a political identity."

It describes how Biden "has embraced storytelling as a way of connecting with his audience."

Biden has an entire collection of "Pinocchios" for his lies. For example, he previously said, "The Second Amendment was never absolute. You couldn't buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn't go out and purchase a lot of weapons."

That has been debunked.

George Washington University law professor and constitutional expert Jonathan Turley also took Biden to task, based on the new recognition of Biden's lies.

"We have been discussing a series of false statements made by President Biden about election law, border agents, Second Amendment, gun capacity, and a variety of personal facts. Now, the Washington Post has awarded President Biden a 'bottomless Pinocchio' for his repeating of clearly false facts. For those in the free speech community, it is a highly ironic moment given the President’s recent defense of censorship because citizens need 'editors' to tell them what is real and what is not. Indeed, he asked, if we did not censor social media, 'how will people know the truth?'"

Turley accused Biden of being "arguably the most anti-free speech president since John Adams. The President often sounds like the Censor-in-Chief, including claiming that social media companies are 'killing people' by not engaging in more robust censorship."

He noted, "The President has also continued to claim that the Republicans want to end social security, which the Post has previously declared to be false."

Turley noted that some people call Biden's "pattern of false statements" "disinformation."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!