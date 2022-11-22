A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Brazilian military just waiting for Bolsonaro to give the order to arrest corrupt Communist judge'

Highways completely gridlocked in more than 50 locations

Published November 22, 2022 at 6:32pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Brazilian truck drivers have blockaded at least 17 roads since Friday, Turkish A News reports. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 9, authorities arrested 49 people allegedly involved in the roadblocks, according to Brazilian news portal G1.

In a voice message published by columnist Mônica Bergamo, Judge Augusto Nardes of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) allegedly was discussing a military coup with President Jair Bolsonaro. In the recording, Nardes said he has “a lot of information” about “strong movement in the (Army) barracks”. Nardes allegedly said “that (there will be) a very strong outcome in the nation, unpredictable … in a matter of hours, days, at most, a week, two, maybe less.”

Apparently someone forwarded a WhatsApp message from the Judge to the journalist. The call was interpreted as referring to potential preparation of a military coup to prevent the inauguration of convicted Communist criminal Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as President in January. Judge Augusto Nardes has announced his resignation over the call.

Read the full story ›

