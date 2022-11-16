Candace Cameron Bure's daughter defends mom amid attacks over celebrity's Christian faith

(FAITHWIRE) -- The daughter of Christian actor Candace Cameron Bure is coming to the celebrity’s defense as the star faces intense ridicule for sharing her faith in a recent interview.

“The Lord blessed me with the best parents I could’ve ever asked for,” wrote Natasha Bure, “raising us up in the Word of God and bringing glory to HIS name. I don’t know where I’d be without both of them.”

In a newly published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the elder Bure celebrated her move to Great American Family, a Hallmark Channel competitor led by former Crown Media executive Bill Abbott.

