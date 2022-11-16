A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter defends mom amid attacks over celebrity's Christian faith

'The Lord blessed me with the best parents I could've ever asked for'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2022 at 6:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Natasha Bure, center, stands next to her mother, actress Candace Cameron Bure (Instagram)

Natasha Bure, center, stands next to her mother, actress Candace Cameron Bure (Instagram)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The daughter of Christian actor Candace Cameron Bure is coming to the celebrity’s defense as the star faces intense ridicule for sharing her faith in a recent interview.

“The Lord blessed me with the best parents I could’ve ever asked for,” wrote Natasha Bure, “raising us up in the Word of God and bringing glory to HIS name. I don’t know where I’d be without both of them.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In a newly published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the elder Bure celebrated her move to Great American Family, a Hallmark Channel competitor led by former Crown Media executive Bill Abbott.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'So many bodies scattered everywhere': 25 sheriff's recruits hit by SUV while running
Candace Cameron Bure's daughter defends mom amid attacks over celebrity's Christian faith
Fran Drescher of 'The Nanny' is back and busier than ever
'Landmark law' passed guaranteeing right to kosher slaughter
World's first saliva-based pregnancy test coming soon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×