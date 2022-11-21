Car plows into Apple Store killing at least 1, seriously injuring 19

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 65-year-old New Jersey man has died and at least 19 others were left with 'mangled limbs' and life threatening injuries after an SUV plowed into an Apple store outside of Boston at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said they first received 911 emergency calls about the crash at around 10.45am Monday and found a gaping hole in the glass front of the store in Hingham, Massachusetts, marking where a 2019 Toyota 4Runner had slammed into the building.

When they arrived at the Derby Street store, emergency responders found 'multiple' people injured after they were struck by a male driver who is not yet publicly identified.

