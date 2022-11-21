A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Car plows into Apple Store killing at least 1, seriously injuring 19

Victims are left with 'mangled limbs' and life-threatening wounds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2022 at 6:52pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 65-year-old New Jersey man has died and at least 19 others were left with 'mangled limbs' and life threatening injuries after an SUV plowed into an Apple store outside of Boston at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said they first received 911 emergency calls about the crash at around 10.45am Monday and found a gaping hole in the glass front of the store in Hingham, Massachusetts, marking where a 2019 Toyota 4Runner had slammed into the building.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

When they arrived at the Derby Street store, emergency responders found 'multiple' people injured after they were struck by a male driver who is not yet publicly identified.

TRENDING: WATCH: Man caught on camera firebombing pregnancy center

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man accused of killing and dismembering woman in 'satanic sacrifice'
Car plows into Apple Store killing at least 1, seriously injuring 19
Trump now more than ever
Publisher of new Bob Dylan book admits 'hand-signed' copies were faked
Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner report Donald Trump to FBI?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×