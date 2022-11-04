CDC softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX 10 PHOENIX) – The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions.

Opioids painkillers can be addictive – even when used under doctors’ orders – and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths.

