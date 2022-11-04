A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CDC softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

Addictive painkillers responsible for many overdoses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2022 at 3:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX 10 PHOENIX) – The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions.

Opioids painkillers can be addictive – even when used under doctors’ orders – and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths.

TRENDING: Is it time for federal 'hammer control'?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Polls show independents lining up with GOP for midterms
Klaus Schwab's right-hand man calls for 'mass extinction event' to usher in Great Reset
South Korea scrambles jets as North Korea launches 180 flights on border
German minister calls for government to lift ban on fracking
Bank of England expects U.K. to fall into longest-ever recession
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×