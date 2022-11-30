Child-porn investigation leads to arrest of prosecutor!

In recent years, leftist prosecutors, often funded by campaign money from liberal billionaire George Soros, have been elected to office and then have worked to eliminate bail requirements for suspects of even violent crimes.

They’ve worked to cut sentences short, or even eliminate them.

They’ve often tried to suppress the influence of police, and victims, on cases.

Now a progressive activist has been caught up in a child-porn investigation.

TRENDING: 7 reasons every American should rally behind Herschel Walker

The Oklahoman reports that Kevin Etherington, the first assistant DA of Payne and Logan counties in Oklahoma, was under arrest after his apartment was searched in that investigation.

The 53-year-old was being held in the Payne County jail on a child-pornography complaint. His bail was set at $500,000.

District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas confirmed he’d also been fired.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are so-called 'progressives' more apt to be sexually deviant than conservatives? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

”I cannot express how dismayed and disappointed I am about this development," Thomas said in a statement to the publication.

A news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation revealed the arrest, which happened after agents from the state Internet Crimes Against Children unit searched Etheringtron’s home in Stillwater.

Reportedly found were 153 videos and other images “depicting child sexual exploitation."

Etherington had been a prosecutor for the two counties for eight years, and the report revealed it was not the first time he’d been fired. He was dismissed by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in 2010 over an affair with a married co-worker.

Just the News said there also were counts of computer crimes against Etherington.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!