CNN's primetime plans hit snag with Jake Tapper

Anchor plans return to afternoon show

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2022 at 9:45pm
(VARIETY) -- CNN’s primetime plans won’t involve Jake Tapper.

The CNN veteran plans to return to his 4 p.m. program, “The Lead,” following the completion of a run at 9 p.m. after next week’s midterm elections, according to a network spokesman. The move raises complications for CNN CEO Chris Licht as he continues to seek a new programming strategy for a TV-news outlet that has been in flux for months.

CNN said it “will announce post-election plans” for 9 p.m. “in the coming days.”

WND News Services
