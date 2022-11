(FOX NEWS) -- Jeff Cook, the guitarist who co-founded the country supergroup Alabama, has died. He was 73.

The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012 and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017.

He died peacefully in his home in Destin, Florida Monday, his rep, Don Murry Grubbs, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

