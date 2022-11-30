A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
From co-stars to lovers: 'Good Morning America' anchors' secret romance revealed

Married to others, co-hosts seen cozying up at bar, spending a romantic weekend away upstate

Published November 30, 2022 at 3:23pm
Published November 30, 2022 at 3:23pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and in the two years since T.J. Holmes joined Amy Robach on Good Morning America's lunchtime segment GMA3, the co-hosts have been open about their blossoming friendship.

But now, DailyMail.com can reveal that, for the past six months, the married co-hosts have been sharing much more than a mutual love of running and the great-outdoors.

In fact, they have been locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years.

Read the full story ›

