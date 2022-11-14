College takes action on event for those 'Tired of white cis men'

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Pennsylvania college has postponed a senior project painting event for students “tired of white cis men” following complaints, the college told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

An event a part of a senior project at Gettysburg College was set to be held for students to paint and write about their tiredness “of white cis men” on Nov. 12, Gettysburg College told the DCNF. The event was postponed following a series of “bias incident reports” made by students who saw flyers promoting the event.

“The flyer was made for a student project and was never endorsed by the college or by peace and justice studies,” Jaime Yates, chief communications and marketing officer for Gettysburg College, told the DCNF. “The faculty leaders of peace and justice studies have asked the student to reflect on their objectives and restructure their project accordingly. The event is no longer taking place as scheduled or initially constructed and the flyers have been removed.”

Student members of Gettysburg College’s Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a group for conservatives in college, filed complaints using the institution’s bias incident reporting system, the New Guard reported. Gettysburg College students are encouraged to report “bias incidents” if behavior is found to be “derogatory in nature” or “targets an individual based on their actual or perceived race,” the college website stated.

“Most problematically, the college is permitting the paintings that come out of this event to be hung publicly in one of the main dining halls and communal spaces on campus,” Andrew Breschard, former chairman of the Gettysburg YAF chapter, told the DCNF. “The college’s promotion of materials that openly vilify anyone who is white and male, and allowing them to be posted in such a public space, will undeniably create uncomfortable or even unsafe conditions for many students.”

Sent in from Gettysburg College. Imagine the outrage if this was about any other group. pic.twitter.com/SpvD8b9YML — Old Row (@OldRowViral) November 10, 2022



Leading up to the scheduled day of the event, flyers promoting the event were found around campus, the New Guard reported.

“Gettysburg College prides itself on being an institute of higher learning with a history of tolerance and dialogue,” Gettysburg College sophomore Carl DeMarco, a former DCNF intern, told the DCNF. “But over the past several days, the student body and alumni have become very disappointed in the administration for even considering having an event like this one. Day by day the tolerance and acceptance the college preaches extends only to those they deem it too.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

