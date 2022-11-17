Concealed carry permit holders surge past 22 million, report says

Joe Biden repeatedly has called for more and more gun control, but has accomplished relatively little, with only a modest gun reform plan, since he's been in office.

One area where he's having literally no impact is on the issue of concealed carry permits.

That's according to a report from Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

He reported, "A new and authoritative report put the number of permits held by Americans at 22.01 million. That number was a 2.3% surge over last year, according to John Lott’s Crime Prevention Research Center."

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Bedard reported it was the first such report on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned New York's plan that it would issue concealed handgun permits if it wanted to.

And nearly half the states allow citizens to carry guns with them without any permits required at all, the report said.

"As more and more states decide not to require permits, the number of people who can legally carry a handgun will increasingly outpace the number of permit holders. The number of people who carry permitted concealed handguns is clearly related to the cost of getting permission. When there is no cost whatsoever, concealed carry becomes very popular," the report, obtained by Bedard, explained.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are more people than ever before carrying concealed weapons? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

About 8.5% of American adults have a carry permit, he said.

Alabama, Indiana and Georgia have the biggest concentration of permits, with holders at 32.5%, 23.4% and 15.5%.

Multiple states including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Indiana have more than one million permit holders and Florida leads the list with 2.57 million.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!