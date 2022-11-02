'Confused at best': Fox News medical expert questions Fetterman's fitness

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Fox News medical contributor told host Tucker Carlson Tuesday that Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania appeared “confused at best” during an interview with CNN.

“Tucker, that appeared confused at best. I mean, he certainly doesn’t have an indication there that he understands what the Trump tax cuts did four years ago, but I’m no economist,” Dr. Marc Siegel said. “I noticed another part of the interview where he flat out said again I’m not releasing my health records.”

Fetterman suffered a stroke May 13, days before the Democratic primary to select a nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman stumbled over his words multiple times during his Oct. 25 debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee to replace Toomey, as well as in a Tuesday interview with CNN.

WATCH:

“I want to know the specifics of why he not only would have problems expressing himself in that debate with Dr. Oz, and not only have problems hearing, but he seemed to have problems with comprehension, he seemed to have problems juggling things at once, possibly impacting decision-making,” Siegel continued.

“So I want to see the MRI, I want to see what the neurologist wrote in the medical records. We know he has a bad heart, he’s actually said his stroke came from a blood clot from an irregular heart rhythm. I want to see the cardiologist record, I wanna see the echo,” Siegel said. “Look, he’s showing great courage by coming forward but there’s another issue here, which is what about the voters of Pennsylvania? What do they deserve? They deserve full disclosure, they deserve transparency, they deserve someone who is fit to serve.”

Dr. Oz and multiple media outlets, including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and The Washington Post, questioned Fetterman’s fitness after he declined multiple debate invitations. NBC reporter Dasha Burns came under fire after she reported that Fetterman had trouble making small talk prior to an interview.

Fetterman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

