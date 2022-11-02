Count me in! I've adopted Chuck Norris' candidates. Have you?

I love Chuck Norris' political endorsements!

And I'd like add my own because we think so much alike. How do I know?

He told me so. Yes, I have had the pleasure of meeting Chuck, his wife, Gina – even their kids. I've been invited to his house and met him a few times. There are very few people who share my ideas quite so closely.

How did I convince him to write for WND?

It actually was easy to do. When I did, he bgan to sometimes identify himself nationally as a "columnist for WND.com." That's a true friend. I'll be forever grateful.

So, without further ado, here are what have become known as the "Chuck Norris-Approved candidates" for Tuesday's midterm elections, direct from the source:

I endorse Hung Cao, a retired Navy captain who served in Special Operations for 25 years, as the choice for U.S. Congress to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District. (Chuck's very first endorsement is my personal favorite – my OWN future congressman! Very thoughtful.)

I also endorse our local Texas congressman, Tan Parker, who is running for Texas Senate and is an exceptional leader for the Lone Star State.

Herschel Walker has proven his patriotic grit and love for the stars and stripes to be the "Chuck Norris Approved" U.S. Senate candidate for Georgia.

I also believe Dr. Mehmet Oz, who's also running for U.S. Senate, is the clear choice for Pennsylvania's future.

Please elect Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, for a pro-New Hampshire and pro-American U.S. senator.

In Wisconsin, Ron Johnson is the most excellent choice for the U.S. Senate

Ohio's U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance is superior every way.

Ted Budd is the clear patriotic choice for North Carolina's U.S. senator.

Marco Rubio is a tried-and-true conservative and the best choice for Florida's U.S. senator.

If elected to the U.S. Senate for Colorado, Joe O'Dea will cut federal bureaucracy, beef up the U.S.-Mexico border, tackle crime, and "restore energy dominance in the United States."

Nevadans will have a great fighter in the U.S. Senate if they elect Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general whose grandfather Paul Laxalt served as Nevada's governor and senator.

Blake Masters, U.S. Senate candidate for Arizona, has far better leadership credentials and skills than his political opponent to help all Arizonians.

I implore residents in the state of Washington to elect nurse, military wife, veterans-rights advocate and patriot Tiffany Smiley to the U.S. Senate.

For governor, I endorse Kari Lake, who is running in Arizona and clearly the superior candidate for those in that southwest border state. (I think she's a rock star – Farah.)

Brian Dahle is definitely the right man for the job as California's governor, and the only one who can stop Gavin Newsom's reign of terror and economic ruin, and reverse the mass exodus of people leaving the Golden State. I also really like Kevin Kiley, who is running as California's U.S. Congressman District 3.

Ohio's Gov. Mike DeWine and Iowa's Gov. Kim Reynolds are head and tail above their rivals.

It goes without saying what an incredible job Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida. He is the complete definition of a level 5 leader, and should be reelected without hesitation. He also would make an exceptional presidential candidate, whether now or in the future.

And please save the South and keep it red by re-electing Brian Kemp as governor for Georgia and Greg Abbott as Texas governor.

OK, those are Chuck Norris' picks. Now I'm going to add a few:

Kelly Tshibaka for the next senator of Alaska, replacing Lisa Murkowski.

Sarah Palin for the next congresswoman from Alaska.

Mike Dunleavy for the next governor of Alaska.

Katie Britt for the next governor of Alabama.

Reelect Andy Biggs as representative for Arizona.

Elect Mark Finchem as secretary of state for Arizona.

Elect Abe Hamadeh as attorney general for the Arizona.

Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders governor of Arkansas.

Reelect Tom McClintock congressman in California.

Elect Peter Hernandez Jr. congressman in California.

Elect Michelle Steele congresswoman in California.

Elect Darrell Issa to Congress in California.

Elect Lauren Boebert to Congress in Colorado.

Elect Leora R. Levy U.S. senator in Connecticut.

Elect Lesley DeNardis to Congress in Connecticut.

Elect Matt Gaetz, my favorite, to Congress in Florida.

Elect Anna Paulina Luna to Congress in Florida.

Elect Byron Donalds to Congress in Florida.

Elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, another favorite, to Congress in Georgia.

Chuck Grassley for U.S. senator in Iowa – forever!

Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general.

Rand Paul, the best senator in Kentucky.

Thomas H. Massie for U.S. Congress, also in Kentucky.

John Kennedy for U.S. Senate in Louisiana.

Mike Johnson for Congress in Louisiana.

John Gibbs, a rock star for Congress in Michigan.

Whittney Williams to replace Debbie Dingell in Congress in Michigan.

John James for Congress in Michigan.

Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor to replace Gretchen Whitmer.

Kristina Elaine Karamo for secretary of state in Michigan.

Cicely Davis for Congress to replace Ilhan Omar in Minnesota – do I need say more?

Jim Schultz for attorney general in Minnesota to replace Keith Ellison.

Jim Marchant for secretary of state in Nevada.

Can I second Chuck Norris' pick of Don Bolduc for Senate in New Hampshire?

Karoline Leavitt to be the youngest person to serve in Congress, from New Hampshire.

Michael V. Lawler for Congress in N.Y.

Marcus Molinaro for Congress in N.Y.

Claudia Tenney for Congress in N.Y.

Lee Zeldin for governor of N.Y.

This one Chuck must have overlooked – reelect Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

And this one is really important – Doug Mastriano for governor of Pennsylvania.

Tim Scott for U.S. Senate in South Carolina.

Kristi Noem for governor of South Dakota.

Ronny Jackson for Congress in Texas.

Chip Roy for Congress in Texas.

Mayra Flores for Congress in Texas.

Dan Patrick for lieutenant governor of Texas.

Ken Paxton for attorney general of Texas.

Mike Lee for U.S. senator in Utah.

Burgess Owens for Congress in Utah.

Yesli Vega for Congress in Virginia.

Tiffany Smiley for U.S. Senate in Washington.

Joe Kent for Congress in Washington.

Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

And last, not to be forgotten, thank you Harriet Hageman for trouncing Liz Cheney in Wyoming. Now go to take the seat in Congress!

Now, who am I missing?

