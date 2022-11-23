A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Court documents relating to 8 of Jeffrey Epstein's associates will be unsealed

Judge rules public interest outweighs right to privacy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2022 at 10:15pm
Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

(DAILY MAIL) -- Dozens of court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein's associates, including a billionaire businessman, will be made public after a judge ruled the public interest outweighs the right to privacy.

Judge Loretta Preska on Friday ruled that the material concerning eight people should be unsealed despite one subject claiming it could 'wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation.'

Judge Preska overrode objections from Tom Pritzker, the billionaire executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels, and ordered material related to him be made public.

WND News Services
