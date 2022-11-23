Court documents relating to 8 of Jeffrey Epstein's associates will be unsealed

(DAILY MAIL) -- Dozens of court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein's associates, including a billionaire businessman, will be made public after a judge ruled the public interest outweighs the right to privacy.

Judge Loretta Preska on Friday ruled that the material concerning eight people should be unsealed despite one subject claiming it could 'wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation.'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Judge Preska overrode objections from Tom Pritzker, the billionaire executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels, and ordered material related to him be made public.

TRENDING: Woke alert: Top universities are fleeing high-profile ranking system

Read the full story ›