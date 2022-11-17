As crypto crumbles, El Salvador braces for economic storm

(NEAR SHORE AMERICAS) – El Salvador appears to be caught in an economic mess of its own making, prompted by days of chaos in the crypto market.

Bitcoin, which was adopted by the Salvadoran government as an official currency, finds itself in free-fall following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

President Nayib Bukele confirmed that El Salvador never had business dealings with FTX, but the razing crisis in the crypto market is shaking his country’s economy to the core.

