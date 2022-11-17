A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
As crypto crumbles, El Salvador braces for economic storm

Country owes $21 billion to foreign creditors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:50pm
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(NEAR SHORE AMERICAS) – El Salvador appears to be caught in an economic mess of its own making, prompted by days of chaos in the crypto market.

Bitcoin, which was adopted by the Salvadoran government as an official currency, finds itself in free-fall following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

President Nayib Bukele confirmed that El Salvador never had business dealings with FTX, but the razing crisis in the crypto market is shaking his country’s economy to the core.

