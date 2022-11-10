A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record

Slot no more than 10 mm wide

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 12:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(UPI) – A professional archer from Denmark broke a Guinness World Record by shooting seven arrows in a row through a tiny keyhole.

Lars Anderson, who posts his archery stunts to his YouTube page, took on the Guinness World Record for most consecutive arrows shot in a row through a keyhole in Lyngby.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Anderson successfully shot the arrows through a keyhole that Guinness mandated could be no more than 10 millimeters – about .39 inch – wide.

TRENDING: The red fizzle: Lesson the GOP should learn

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crows outthink monkeys, can grasp recursive patterns
University offers 'problem of whiteness' course
New Billy Graham archive, research center opens
Research explores healing power in gratitude to God
Tim Tebow reveals why he so boldly shares Christ
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×