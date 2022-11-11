On this day in history, Tomb of Unknown Soldier dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery

(FOX NEWS) – The United States Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery — following a reverential selection process that spanned the Atlantic Ocean — on this day in history, Nov. 11, 1921.
The remains of the American hero buried beneath the tomb was chosen from thousands of unidentified doughboys killed in World War I and buried in France. "Here rests in honored glory an American Soldier, Known but to God," reads the inscription on the marble tomb.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Crypts for Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea were added in 1958.
TRENDING: Joe Biden: The undisputed king of debt and deficits