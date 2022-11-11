A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsIN THE MILITARY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

On this day in history, Tomb of Unknown Soldier dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery

Remains chosen from thousands of unidentified doughboys killed in World War I

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:50am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Tomb of Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery (Pixabay)

Tomb of Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery (Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – The United States Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery — following a reverential selection process that spanned the Atlantic Ocean — on this day in history, Nov. 11, 1921.

The remains of the American hero buried beneath the tomb was chosen from thousands of unidentified doughboys killed in World War I and buried in France. "Here rests in honored glory an American Soldier, Known but to God," reads the inscription on the marble tomb.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Crypts for Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea were added in 1958.

TRENDING: Joe Biden: The undisputed king of debt and deficits

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Men storm school bus, yell hate slurs at children, perform 'Heil Hitler salute'
Topless 'nun' performs sexualized burlesque at university drag show
State's board of education suggests schools remove Native American-themed mascots
Vatican chief auditor says he was raided, forced out for digging too deep
State shamed after voters say 'no' to measure to protect babies after birth
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×