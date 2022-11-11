On this day in history, Tomb of Unknown Soldier dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery

(FOX NEWS) – The United States Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery — following a reverential selection process that spanned the Atlantic Ocean — on this day in history, Nov. 11, 1921.

The remains of the American hero buried beneath the tomb was chosen from thousands of unidentified doughboys killed in World War I and buried in France. "Here rests in honored glory an American Soldier, Known but to God," reads the inscription on the marble tomb.

Crypts for Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea were added in 1958.

