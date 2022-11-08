It's a day for voting – and a day of PRAYER!

We've waited a long time for this.

I suggest there are two things to do today without fail – VOTE AND PRAY!

Voting has never been more important. It's a matter of saving our country – nothing short of that. This could be a pivotal election. It must be. It's deadly serious. There is no excuse for not voting this time. It has never before been more important.

I cannot promise you a fair election. I cannot promise you some of it will not be rigged. I cannot promise you that the Democrats will not try to fix it. I cannot promise you that we will win all of the races we deserve to win. I CAN promise you there will be shenanigans. One side has demonstrated its willingness to cheat in election after election.

But there is no question we must try. We must succeed. We must bring about the expected RED WAVE to save this nation as best we can – peacefully, under the law.

Do you want to know what's tragically sad?

For the first time in America, at election time, two of our heroes, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, of True the Vote, who courageously worked for two years of the film "2000 Mules" proving that the 2020 election was spectacularly sabotaged, were being held in JAIL – until yesterday. They were political prisoners – victims of LAWFARE – illegal action undertaken as part of a hostile campaign against our country. But they were finally freed.

Founder Catherine Engelbrecht and contractor Gregg Phillips were jailed for contempt Oct. 31 for refusing to deliver to election software company Konnech "the name of the third party who was present at a presentation of evidence of Konnech's wrongdoing," said a statement from True the Vote. "This evidence was initially provided to the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Q1 of 2021. In Q3 2022 information was provided to the L.A. District Attorney's Office in their investigation of Konnech, which resulted in the arrest of CEO Eugene Yu."

Prior to her release, Engelbrecht said, "Trust, honesty, and respect will always be our highest values, regarding both our work and our lives. As a result, we will be held in jail until we agree to give up the name of a person we believe was not covered under the terms of the judge's temporary restraining order. We ask that you keep us in your prayers. Thank you to those who continue supporting and believing in us and our mission to make elections safe for all parties and for all people."

It's unbelievable that this can happen in the good old USA. But they were finally freed yesterday. AMEN!

But that is not the only injustice happening today.

Think of the January 6 political prisoners.

Think of the way we're all being victimized by the control of the news media by Big Tech. Think of how we're losing our free speech rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

And it's only going to get worse – if we're not successful in taking our nation back. That's what is at stake today in our election.

I've previously passed along to you my urgent Election Day recommendations – inspired by my friend Chuck Norris.

Today is the day to vote like we never have needed to do before in the United States of America. Our lives, our posterity, our fortunes depend on it. It's a somber day – full of anxious moments.

Pray to God like you have never done before. May God help us!

See this Prayer Guide at MyFaithVotes.org.

