Days before election, Biden claims he is closing coal mines

(PJ MEDIA) – As if John Fetterman’s debate with Dr. Oz wasn’t enough of a campaign killer, Joe Biden announced today that he will be closing coal plants in favor of wind and solar power.

Let’s see how that goes over with Pennsylvania voters, especially considering that Fetterman claimed a while back he is against fracking, although he flip-flopped when asked about this in the debate.

What happens if Pennsylvania loses coal and fracking? The state will be financially gutted. More importantly for now, how will Pennsylvania voters respond to Gropey Joe’s threats to close coal plants?

