A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2022
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate

Catherine Cortez Masto's win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Nevada and Arizona

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2022 at 4:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Pixabay)

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Pixabay)

(POLITICO) -- Democrats prevailed in the battle for Senate control after incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was declared the winner Saturday of her closely contested race in Nevada.

Cortez Masto’s narrow victory over Republican Adam Laxalt means that the Georgia Senate runoff election next month will merely determine the margin that Democrats have in the chamber, not its balance of power. It ensures that President Joe Biden will have one chamber of Congress in his corner when the lawmakers take the oath of office next year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The outcome in Nevada came after several suspenseful days of vote counting that favored Cortez Masto and eventually put her over the top. Her win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Arizona and Nevada, a pair of battleground states that Republicans had high hopes of flipping.

TRENDING: Battleground state county begins audit after botched ballot counting continues

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Married teachers caught filming OnlyFans sexual content in class
Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate
On 'SNL,' Dave Chappelle mocks Kanye's antisemitism while dancing on similar lines
2nd woman claims top rabbi raped her as investigation begins
Despite FBI SWAT raids, White House denies anti-pro-lifer agenda
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×