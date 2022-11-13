Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate

(POLITICO) -- Democrats prevailed in the battle for Senate control after incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was declared the winner Saturday of her closely contested race in Nevada.

Cortez Masto’s narrow victory over Republican Adam Laxalt means that the Georgia Senate runoff election next month will merely determine the margin that Democrats have in the chamber, not its balance of power. It ensures that President Joe Biden will have one chamber of Congress in his corner when the lawmakers take the oath of office next year.

The outcome in Nevada came after several suspenseful days of vote counting that favored Cortez Masto and eventually put her over the top. Her win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Arizona and Nevada, a pair of battleground states that Republicans had high hopes of flipping.

