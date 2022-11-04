'Demonization of fossil fuels' fueling 'code red' diesel stockpile levels in cold-winter states

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
(FOX NEWS) – A Northeastern U.S. energy supplier executive told Fox News on Thursday a top reason for the impending diesel fuel and distillate shortage is the left's "demonization of fossil fuels" and policies that have restricted production.
The United States is set to run out of its supply of diesel fuel in less than a month, according to the Energy Information Administration, as at least seven states are at "code red alert" levels in stockpile, Fox News' Tucker Carlson reported.
The nation cannot function without a sufficient supply of diesel fuel, as commerce – particularly trucking and non-electrified railroad lines – depend on it.
