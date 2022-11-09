Dems decide election failings are Joe Manchin's fault

It's Joe Manchin's fault.

That is, a "progressive" organization fighting to remake America in the pattern of a socialist nation that would be a long way from its roots as a republic, has concluded that whatever losses handed the Democrats during the midterms, Manchin, the Democrat senator from West Virginia, is responsible.

That verdict from the Progressive Change Campaign Committee came even before the polls closed Tuesday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Report: Companies plan to retreat from this woke political agenda

The leftists blamed Manchin for having slowed down Joe Biden's agenda last year, when he declined to support spending trillions of additional dollars that the nation didn't, and doesn't, have.

Adam Green, one of the leaders of the group, said, "Candidates up and down the ballot — from progressive to more conservative — were hurt by Joe Manchin’s stalling of the Democratic economic agenda for an entire year.

"Manchin owes all Democrats and the country an apology."

He's also been critical in the 50-50 Senate, controlled by Democrats only by virtue of Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote, where Democrats have not been able to shove through all of their agenda.

That key to Biden's agenda was called the "Build Back Better" spending bill, but it failed, only to be replaced this year by a much smaller Democrat handout of taxpayer money. That came about only after Manchin reversed his position after obtaining concessions from other Democrats in the Senate.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!