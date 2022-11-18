Dems want to weaponize Federal Trade Commission against Musk

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Multiple Democratic senators wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Thursday demanding an investigation into Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media site.

The letter comes after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday there was “no basis” for an investigation into Musk’s purchase of the social media site by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), despite comments from President Biden on Nov. 9 that the deal was “worthy of being looked at” based on a $1.9 billion investment from a holding company largely owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

“In recent weeks, Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation,” the senators, led by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan. “Twitter’s executives have dismissed key staff, scaled back internal privacy reviews, and forced engineers to take on legal liability for new changes — preventing managers and staff tasked with overseeing safety and legal compliance from reviewing the product updates.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Some Republicans expressed concern that Khan turned the FTC into a partisan weapon in Oct. 2021, saying she “abandoned long-standing bipartisan practices” since her confirmation with bipartisan support. Only one Republican remains on the commission since commissioner Noah Phillips announced his intent to resign in August, Reuters reported.

Twitter is already on privacy probation and we’re seeing fresh chaos every day. That’s why I’m joining @SenBlumenthal in asking the @FTC to investigate any breach of Twitter’s consent decree or other violations. No company is above the law and Twitter must answer to the FTC. https://t.co/ckAu3BVHA0 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 18, 2022

Are Dems trying to weaponize the Federal Trade Commission against Elon Musk? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Musk completed the purchase of Twitter on Oct. 27, after trying to back out of a $44 billion deal to take the company private, claiming executives of the social media site misled him over the number of so-called “bot“ accounts. The company began massive layoffs Nov. 4.

Musk characterized himself as a “free speech absolutist” and refused to censor Russian media on Starlink in March, but the site has seen a decline in revenue as major companies paused ad purchases. Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts threatened Musk Monday after the Tesla CEO said the senator’s Twitter account “sounds like a parody” following a Nov. 11 tweet by Markey linking to a Washington Post report on the social media site.

“We urge the Commission to vigorously oversee its consent decree with Twitter and to bring enforcement actions against any breaches or business practices that are unfair or deceptive, including bringing civil penalties and imposing liability on individual Twitter executives where appropriate,” the senators wrote.

Seven Democratic senators in total signed the letter to Khan.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!