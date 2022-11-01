DHS fulfilling its promise to continue policing 'disinformation'

When the Department of Homeland Security shut down its Disinformation Governance Board amid a backlash led by critics describing it as Orwellian, the White House promised the effort to censor speech that conflicts with its narrative would go on.

It has, confirms an investigative report by The Intercept that found DHS is "quietly broadening its efforts to curb speech it considers dangerous."

Citing meeting minutes and other records appended to a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the libertarian news site reports DHS plans – in partnership with Big Tech – to target what the government regards as inaccurate information. The subjects include "the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine."

In addition, DHS is working to counter any information deemed to be undermining trust in financial systems and courts.

TRENDING: Seth Rich, Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump walk into a bar ...

Significantly, the Intercept found, the FBI agent whose communication with Facebook and other social media platforms led to the suppression of the Hunter Biden "laptop story" prior to the October 2020 election still has a role in DHS policy discussions.

The agent, Laura Dehmlow, told Facebook's top leadership that the story, based on evidence from the laptop that has been confirmed as authentic by many sources, amounted to Russian disinformation. Twitter locked the New York Post’s account after it reported Oct. 15, 2020 that emails on the laptop indicated Joe Biden not only knew about his son's influence-peddling business, he profited from it. This year, Dehmlow met with Twitter and DHS officials to emphasize "we need a media infrastructure that is held accountable."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The documents reported by The Intercept show the government's policing of speech is spearheaded by a DHS sub-agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is in charge of protecting critical national infrastructure.

Is Biden intending to stop the spread of truth? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

DHS, the FBI and several media entities were having biweekly meetings as recently as August. And Facebook has created a special portal for DHS and government partners to report "disinformation" directly.

Twitter locked the New York Post’s account for several days after the outlet broke a story Oct. 15, 2020 about emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop regarding a meeting between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian gas executive; the platform also blocked users from sharing links to the article.

'The work doesn't stop'

In May, after "pausing" its plan to establish a Disinformation Governance Board, the Biden administration declared it would continue to combat "disinformation."

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time that the board was put on hold because it was "mischaracterized" by critics, but the work will go on.

"We are going to pause it ... but the work doesn't stop," she said. "We're still going to continue the work. The DHS is still going to continue the work."

The Washington Post reported at the time that the board was paused not because it resembled the totalitarian Ministry of Truth in Orwell's "1984," but because of a right-wing "disinformation" smear campaign. Ironically, according to the paper, it was disinformation that sank the administration's initiative to combat disinformation. The widespread criticism of the board, however, centered on the fundamental problem of creating a government entity with the task of censoring speech and equipping it with the power to define what kind of speech constitutes a "threat" to the homeland.

In September, emails showed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fed Facebook false information regarding the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines for children in the social media platform's crusade against "misinformation."

Later that month, a consortium of four private groups worked with DHS and the State Department to censor social media posts regarded as "misinformation" during the 2020 election campaign, Just the News reported.

In March, Biden's surgeon general demanded that the major social media companies submit detailed information about the COVID-19 "misinformation" on their platforms.

In February, as WND reported, DHS issued a bulletin naming "proliferation of false or misleading narratives" regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election as among the top terror threats.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!