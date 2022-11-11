Documentary film crew looking for WWII plane discovers piece of space shuttle Challenger off Florida coast

(FOX NEWS) – A documentary film crew looking for the wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft has discovered a large piece of Challenger, the space shuttle that broke apart and killed all seven people onboard nearly four decades ago.

NASA confirmed the discovery on Thursday, saying its officials viewed footage of the underwater dive off the east coast of Florida.

"[T]his tragedy will forever be seared in the collective memory of our country," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us."

