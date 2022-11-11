A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Documentary film crew looking for WWII plane discovers piece of space shuttle Challenger off Florida coast

Believed to be from shuttle’s belly that broke apart shortly after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:59am
Space shuttle Challenger explosion

Space shuttle Challenger explosion

(FOX NEWS) – A documentary film crew looking for the wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft has discovered a large piece of Challenger, the space shuttle that broke apart and killed all seven people onboard nearly four decades ago.

NASA confirmed the discovery on Thursday, saying its officials viewed footage of the underwater dive off the east coast of Florida.

"[T]his tragedy will forever be seared in the collective memory of our country," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





