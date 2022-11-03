Dodge's new mystery muscle car keeps blowing up, but why?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Dodge was supposed to be unveiling the last V8-powered muscle car it will ever build at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas this week, but it was a no-show.

The automaker is discontinuing its current Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2023 and replacing the V8-versions with the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.

Dodge is sending them off with a run of seven special editions, six of which have been announced, but in late September, it said the final car's debut was being delayed "until product and supply challenges have been resolved."

