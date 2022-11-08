A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dominion again! Voting machines malfunction, other problems emerge

Roughly 20% of polling places were experiencing issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:11pm
By Jack McEvoy
Daily Caller News Foundation

Just hours after polls opened on Tuesday, tabulation machines began malfunctioning in Arizona’s Maricopa County and voting machines are experiencing issues in Mercer County, New Jersey, according to county officials.

The Maricopa County Elections Department announced that there are problems with precinct-based tabulators that paper ballots are fed into and said that they are sending technicians to address the problem, according to a tweet.

Maricopa’s elections department also said that people can still cast their votes into secure ballot boxes if the tabulator at their voting site is not working. Roughly 20% of polling places were experiencing the issues, according to a reporter from 12 News in Phoenix.

Have the election problems from 2020 been solved for 2022?

In addition, election officials in Mercer County, New Jersey, announced early Tuesday it was experiencing multiple issues with voting machines.

“The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines. Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue,” the county announced on Facebook.

A notice on the website of the West Windsor township said that voting machines in “each district across the county” were down.

The Maricopa County Elections Department and the Mercer County Board of Elections did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

