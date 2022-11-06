A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I don't believe in God': Congressman sparks claim colleagues 'will be following in his footsteps'

'Surrogate representative for countless folks across the United States that identify as nonreligious'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2022 at 5:09pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- A California congressman recently proclaimed he doesn’t “believe in God” while addressing a secular activist group’s annual convention.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) “made his views on the nonexistence of God extremely clear” during pretaped remarks before the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s recent convention.

“I feel like I have sort of become the surrogate representative for countless folks across the United States that identify as nonreligious,” Huffman reportedly said. “As many of you know, I am the token humanist in Congress.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







