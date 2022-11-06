'I don't believe in God': Congressman sparks claim colleagues 'will be following in his footsteps'

(FAITHWIRE) -- A California congressman recently proclaimed he doesn’t “believe in God” while addressing a secular activist group’s annual convention.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) “made his views on the nonexistence of God extremely clear” during pretaped remarks before the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s recent convention.

“I feel like I have sort of become the surrogate representative for countless folks across the United States that identify as nonreligious,” Huffman reportedly said. “As many of you know, I am the token humanist in Congress.”

