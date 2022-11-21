'I don't give a f***!': Maricopa County attorney explodes on election question

A phone call by a campaign worker for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake to the Maricopa County attorney turned into an obscenity-filled explosion on the part of the government official, a new video reveals.

The campaign volunteer called Tom Liddy, the county attorney, on Friday seeking simple election-related data, including the number of voters who had their ballots canceled on Election Day. Liddy, a Republican former congressional candidate, is the son of Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy.

The volunteer said he wanted to say that "Maricopa County was being cooperative," as the final vote count in the governor's race is still not complete, with Lake trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by less than 18,000 votes with more than 95% tallied.

"One thing that would be really helpful is for us to be able to say that Tom Liddy is giving guys good information," the campaigner said. "And that is one thing that is in your control and we would really appreciate it."

Liddy responded: "Guess what. Let me educate you. I cannot control what you say, OK. You can say whatever you want to say. I can't control it. Now, if you're not happy working with me and you don't want to continue working with me and you don't want the answer to your questions, then we'll just stop. I don't give a sh**."

"No, Tom, that's the opposite of what I am saying," the volunteer answered. "I want to work with you.I want to get the right information. I don't want disinformation out there. That is what I'm looking for."

"I'm not looking for disinformation," said Liddy. "You got me two questions. I'm gonna go ask them."

"I'm not saying that you're giving me bad information," the campaigner noted. "I'm just saying we're getting a lot of information and we want to make sure what we're getting is accurate."

Liddy then demands to know the campaigner's name, and once he identifies himself, Liddy says to him: "You sound like you're threatening me."

"I'm definitely not threatening you and I promise that," Lake's volunteer calmly stated.

"Listen. If I don't get these answers to you quickly, you're not gonna be able to tell the crazy people that I've been helpful. I don't give a f***! Is that clear enough?" Liddy exclaimed.

"Yes, Tom, and I want to promise you that I'm not threatening you," the volunteer responded. "I'm just saying what I'm worried about."

"I don't care!" said Liddy.

"OK, and you don't care. All right," the worker responded.

The Kari Lake War Room tweeted: "We've asked Maricopa County for answers. This is what we get in return."

We've asked Maricopa County for answers. This is what we get in return.pic.twitter.com/ENKq4hTnMc — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 18, 2022

Jenna Ellis, the former senior legal adviser to President Donald Trump, tweeted: "They are scared to answer basic questions on inconsistencies in the AZ elections."

BREAKING: Maricopa County Attorney's Office was caught going OFF on one of @KariLake’s volunteer attorneys. They are scared to answer basic questions on inconsistencies in the AZ elections. Attorney @TweetTonyMac will join me Monday on https://t.co/32PbIq6hfe to discuss. pic.twitter.com/ckJf3XallE — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 18, 2022

Lake herself spoke with Britain's Daily Mail over the weekend, saying: "The way they run elections in Maricopa County is worse than in banana republics around this world," referring to the state's most populous county.

"And I'll tell you what, I believe at the end of the day that this will be turned around and I don't know what the solution will be but I still believe I will become governor, and we are going to restore honesty to our elections."

The Mail reported: "On Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright wrote to one of the county's top election officials detailing reports of a string of irregularities from printer problems that stopped ballots being tabulated, to confusion about procedures for transferring voters to alternate sites if they were unable to vote at the first location."

In her letter, Wright says: "These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law."

Arizona, we are still in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ytaGvqG5J0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022

