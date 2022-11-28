A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow drops nearly 500 points as supply-chain concerns mount amid China protests

Developments reverberate across global markets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2022 at 4:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Monday as social unrest from China’s prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 497 points, or 1.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented their frustrations with Beijing’s zero-Covid policy. Local governments tightened Covid controls as cases surged, even though earlier this month Beijing adjusted some policies that suggested the world’s second-biggest economy was on its way to reopening.

TRENDING: Horn of calamity

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How many worldwide followers of Jesus of Jewish descent? Number may stun you
Famous 'Christian' university to publish a 'f*ggotology' with intro referencing anal sex
'Grievous errors': Top fashion brand takes responsibility for 'child-porn ads'
Dow drops nearly 500 points as supply-chain concerns mount amid China protests
Porn ads showing up in searches for details of Chinese protests
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×