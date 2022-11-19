A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
E.U. commissioner calls for increased immigration from Africa

Wants bloc nations to focus on settling migrants in rural areas over next several decades

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2022 at 4:25pm
(NATIONAL FILE) – European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica has called for the EU to receive more immigration from Africa and other places, citing declining birthrates and an aging population.

Šuica stated this week that around a fifth of the population of Europe was over the age of 65 in 2021 and that the number of people above 65 was increasing in each member-state of the European Union, Breitbart News reported. “According to predictions, in 2070 Europe will be only 4 per cent of the world population. So we have to put this into balance. And this is the reason why we are interested in global demography,” she said.

Šuica, who currently serves as EU Commissioner for Democracy and Demography, stated that increased immigration from Africa, which hosts the world’s youngest population, is the solution to declining birthrates.

