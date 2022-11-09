Early results have Republicans gaining power in U.S. House

Whatever red wave developed in the elections for the U.S. House on Tuesday, it started with a non-voting U.S. congressional delegate from Guam.

Because of the time zones, that election was final early Tuesday, and had Republican James Moylan, a senator in the island's legislature, defeating Democrat Judith Won Pat.

Fox News reported it was the first time in nearly 30 years for a GOP member to be elected there.

He's only the second Republican elected to that seat, a non-voting position in Congress, since 1972.

The Republicans also struck first in race for the 435 voting House seats, with declared victors in Kentucky and South Carolina to start the race with a 3-0 lead. The Republicans trailed during the last Congress by only a handful of votes, meaning picking up 3 to 5 seats gives them the majority, which has been predicted for weeks now.

Exit polls found inflation under Joe Biden's economic politics was voters' top concern. In fact, inflation is in the 8%-9% range now, having come down slightly from summer, but still costing American families thousands of dollars a year more for the same lifestyles.

Projections before the votes were counted estimated the GOP essentially had secured 228 House seats, enough for a majority which starts at 218, and well above the 212 from the previous Congress.

That included none of the 33 seats considered tossups.

Democrats were projected, without the tossups, to have 174.

A couple of those on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's special partisan committee looking into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol are on their way out. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., lost her primary after repeatedly attacking President Trump, and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., was trailing in her race.

One of the more controversial figures in the House, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was projected to win re-election over challenger Marcus Flowers, who raised some $15 million to challenge her.

Her district is dominated by the GOP. She is among the Republicans who openly have talked about impeaching Joe Biden. Democrats, infuriated with her, stripped her of committee assignments, which are expected to be restored in a GOP majority House.

