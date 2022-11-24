Eerie quiet falls over college town as authorities spend holiday hunting for killer

(FOX NEWS) – Eleven days after the grisly stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, Moscow had become a ghost town.
It was a somber Thanksgiving Day, with nearly every business on Main Street closed — except the gym. Many students had gone home to spend the holiday with family, or to distance themselves from the shocking unsolved slayings.
Outside Mad Greek, a makeshift memorial honors the victims. It’s one of several that have cropped up around town and on campus.
