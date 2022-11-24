A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Eerie quiet falls over college town as authorities spend holiday hunting for killer

Quadruple murder shakes small city

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2022 at 5:18pm
(FOX NEWS) – Eleven days after the grisly stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, Moscow had become a ghost town.

It was a somber Thanksgiving Day, with nearly every business on Main Street closed — except the gym. Many students had gone home to spend the holiday with family, or to distance themselves from the shocking unsolved slayings.

Outside Mad Greek, a makeshift memorial honors the victims. It’s one of several that have cropped up around town and on campus.

