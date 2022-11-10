El Salvador's president says U.S. now less safe than a 3rd-world country

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, the innovative leader of the country that used to be the murder capital of the world, the man who defeated MS-13 in his country, pushed the policies such as Bitcoin adoption that could mean El Salvador becomes a world leader in innovation in the future, and who crushed crime in El Salvador, driving the murder rate down by 75% with proactive, tough on crime policies, recently sat down with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson for an interview on “Tucker Carlson Today.”

What he said should shock and dismay Americans: according to the crime-crushing Bukele, America is now such a fallen country wracked by crime that it is “unrecognizable” and is one that he would not feel safe living in, particularly in the large cities that have turned into crime hellholes under leftist “leadership.”

Speaking about that to Tucker, Bukele, as Fox News Digital reports, said that the destruction of America’s once great cities is not only “by design” but is being affected by “enemies” within the American political system. In Bukele’s words: “The demise of the U.S. has to come from within. No external enemy can cause this much damage. When you’re watching internal operations here you can see cities that were pristinely beautiful 30 years ago [and] are a wasteland right now.”

