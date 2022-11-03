'Election denier' Joe Biden demonizes the rest of us

Do you believe the 2000 election was stolen now?

Joe Biden Wednesday night told Democrats to show up at the polls next week for the midterm elections or "allow the dark forces that thirst for power" to chip away at American democracy.

It was breathtaking. Seriously. What do I mean?

Well, he started with a pernicious lead in.

"Just a few days ago, a little before 2:30 a.m. in the morning, a man smashed the back windows and broke into the home of the speaker of the House of Representatives, the third-highest-ranking official in America. He carried in his backpack zip ties, duct tape, rope and a hammer," Biden reminded us. "As he told the police, he had come looking for Nancy Pelosi to take her hostage, to interrogate her, to threaten to break her kneecaps. But she wasn't there. Her husband, my friend Paul Pelosi, was home alone. The assailant tried to take Paul hostage. He woke him up, and he wanted to tie him up. The assailant ended up using a hammer to smash Paul's skull. Thankfully, by the grace of God, Paul survived."

TRENDING: FAIL: Twitter corrects White House tweet praising Biden's 'leadership'

What did that have to do with anything? How does it pertain to anything about the upcoming midterms?

Biden tried to explained a link between the assailant and some words he may or may not have spoken during the horrific crime with the Jan. 6 mob action.

He continued: "All this happened after the assault, and it just – it's hard to even say. It's hard to even say. After the assailant entered the home asking: 'Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?' Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States Capitol on January the 6th, when they broke windows, kicked in the doors, brutally attacked law enforcement, roamed the corridors hunting for officials and erected gallows to hang the former vice president, Mike Pence."

Did the assailant have anything in common with those people – either the mob responsible or the federal agents or agent provocateurs that initiated it? Did the assailant even utter those convenient words? We don't know. It hasn't been adjudicated yet, nor has the public seen much evidence. We know almost nothing about the attack on Paul Pelosi – yet. However, we do know much about the assailant. He had nothing in common with "MAGA Republicans" – whom Biden had come to demonize at the Democratic National Committee event inside Union Station in Washington, D.C.

"We're facing a defining moment," said Biden. "We must with one overwhelming, unified voice speak as a country and say there's no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America."

During his remarks, Biden rebuffed what he sees as the GOP's political extremism.

"Yet now extreme MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections, but elections being held now and into the future," he said. "The extreme MAGA element of the Republican Party, which is a minority of that party, as I said earlier, but it's its driving force. It's trying to succeed where they failed in 2020, to suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself. That means denying your right to vote and deciding whether your vote even counts."

I believe the election of 2020 was stolen. I believe it because I don't think a man who stayed in his basement for the most of the campaign, embarrassed himself further when he made an occasional appearance and couldn't draw flies when he did one, did not get 12 million more votes than Barack Obama got in his first time running, against John McCain. (He got considerably fewer votes his second time.) Donald Trump got 74,216,154 officially – the largest tally ever achieved by a sitting president when millions were probably thrown away, while Biden was credited with an astronomical amount: 81,268,924!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Do you think Biden won? Impossible. I don't believe it. He was too confident that the fix was in.

But so what? I didn't cry about it. I was at the rally Jan. 6 to hear the greatest president of the United States tell us what happened. He did. Little did I know what would happen before he stopped speaking – even before he told over 1 million people listening to him to meet outside of the Capitol to "peacefully protest."

Had his strong warnings been heeded to have enough National Guardsmen in position, or even had the Capitol Police fully mobilized, things would have been different. But Nancy Pelosi, who was in charge of the debacle, didn't listen to Trump. That was the cause of Jan. 6. There were not enough police. At some point they opened the doors. In the mayhem one person died – Ashli Babbitt, a peaceful Trump supporter and military veteran, killed by a policeman's bullet.

Biden was not finished lying.

"Instead of waiting until an election is over, they're starting well before it. They're starting now. They've emboldened violence and intimidation of voters and election officials. It's estimated that there are more than 300 election deniers on the ballot all across America this year. We can't ignore the impact this is having on our country. It's damaging, it's corrosive, and it's destructive."

There were a lot of Americans who were angry about the rigged election – probably at least 74 million. It's surprising that only 300 got on the next ballot. Biden doesn't want them to have a chance to regather themselves and save their country from his two years of tyranny and incompetence. He just wants to punish Trump and his MAGA movement, the largest movement I've ever seen standing up for America.

"But there's something else at stake, democracy itself," Biden said. No, that's not what's at stake. The rule of law is at stake. America's changed a great deal under your junta, Joe. I don't recognize it any longer with your so-called "Justice Department," your FBI, your Deep State. Don't you even know America has never been a democracy? This a constitutional republic! Do you know what that means? The Constitution was completed 1787, ratified in 1788 and in operation since 1789. That's 233 years old – and we have not had a greater embarrassment in all that time than you. You're a disgrace to the Constitution. You and your whole crazy party.

And that brings up the next election – one you should be very worried about – taking place on Nov. 8. I know you are concerned about your party's fate because you could help but to mention it – in an odd, uncomfortable way.

"Look, even as I speak here tonight, 27 million people have already cast their ballot in the midterm elections. Millions more will cast their ballots in the final days leading up to November the 9th – 8th, excuse me. And for the first time – this is the first time since the national election of 2020. Once again we're seeing record turnout all over the country. And that's good. We want Americans to vote. We want every American's voice to be heard. Now we have to move the process forward. We know that more and more ballots are cast in early voting or by mail in America. We know that many states don't start counting those ballots till after the polls close on Nov. 8. That means in some cases we won't know the winner of the election for a few days – until a few days after the election. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. It's always been important for citizens in the democracy to be informed and engaged. Now it's important for a citizen to be patient as well. That's how this is supposed to work."

That's funny. It never worked like that before. In most cases we knew the answer to most races on Election Night. Of course, there were two notable exceptions – Election Night in 2000 and Election Night 2020. Do you remember 2000, Joe? That was the time you were an election denier. Do you remember?

"This man was elected president of the United States of America," Biden said about Al Gore in 2013. "No, no, no. He was elected president of the United States of America. But for the good of the nation, when the bad decision in my view was made, he did the right thing for the nation."

He was still denying a presidential election 13 years later!

Hey Joe! Do you know what that means? You're an election denier! That's not the worst of it. The worst of it is you are an election impostor, a fraudulent "president" and just another liar who doesn't know when to stop talking.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!