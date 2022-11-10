A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk brainstorms plans for how payments could work on Twitter

'There's a kind of no-brainer move'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2022 at 7:22pm
(CNBC) -- Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts, the new CEO of the social media company said.

Musk held a Twitter Spaces audio broadcast on Wednesday intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their Twitter ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.

During the broadcast, Musk described how Twitter plans to “enable monetization for creators,” but that it needs to do so in a manner that’s “competitive with the alternatives” to entice them.

Read the full story ›

