A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldTHE SOCIAL DISEASE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Elon Musk targets child sex exploitation on Twitter as 'Priority #1'

'Ah how suddenly things can change'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2022 at 6:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- For newly minted Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk, overhauling the controversy-plagued social media site is serious business. And now he says “priority #1” is removing child sexual exploitation content from the platform.

Under the helm of former owner Jack Dorsey, Twitter did not put much effort into combating content that promoted the exploitation of children.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

For example, Eliza Bleu, a survivor of human trafficking and an advocate for victims, tweeted in September that Twitter initially did not remove a video of a 13-year-old boy being exploited–even after the young man reached out to the platform’s executives.

TRENDING: Woke alert: Top universities are fleeing high-profile ranking system

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Elon Musk targets child sex exploitation on Twitter as 'Priority #1'
'Brazilian military just waiting for Bolsonaro to give the order to arrest corrupt Communist judge'
McCarthy to Biden's DHS secretary: We'll impeach you if you don't quit
Supreme action taken on Trump's tax returns
Is he kidding? Fauci reveals the 'REAL danger' in his final briefing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×