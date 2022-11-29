A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk teases Twitter files on free speech suppression: 'Public deserves to know'

Critics contend platform unfairly targets conservative accounts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2022 at 8:34pm
(FOX BUSINESS) -- Elon Musk on Monday teased forthcoming files that will reveal how and why Twitter suppressed certain accounts at the expense of free speech.

"The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself," Musk tweeted Monday, without elaborating. "The public deserves to know what really happened ..."

Critics, particularly those on the right, have long criticized the platform for what they regard as unfair and obscure standards regarding which accounts are censored or suspended.

