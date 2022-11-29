Elon Musk teases Twitter files on free speech suppression: 'Public deserves to know'

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Elon Musk on Monday teased forthcoming files that will reveal how and why Twitter suppressed certain accounts at the expense of free speech.

"The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself," Musk tweeted Monday, without elaborating. "The public deserves to know what really happened ..."

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Critics, particularly those on the right, have long criticized the platform for what they regard as unfair and obscure standards regarding which accounts are censored or suspended.

