Elon Musk: Twitter in 'battle for the future of civilization'

Amid Elon Musk's measures to protect free speech on Twitter, including the elimination of its COVID "misinformation policy," the White House is promising to keep "a close eye" on the social media platform.

The new Twitter owner made it clear he believes the stakes are high.

"This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," he tweeted Monday.

At the White House on Monday, Reuters reporter Andrea Shalal asked Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre what it was going to do about Musk's effort to open up debate on the platform.

TRENDING: Reuniting with birth mother gives daughter chills about her own birth

"There's a researcher at Stanford who says that this is a critical moment in terms of ensuring that Twitter does not become a vector for misinformation," the reporter began. "Are you concerned about that – Elon Musk says there are more and more subscribers coming online – are you concerned about that, and what tools do you have and who is it at the White House that is going to be keeping track of this?"

Jean-Pierre replied that it's "certainly something we're going to be keeping an eye on."

"Look, we have been clear, that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate that we're seeing, that they take action, that they continue to action," the Biden spokeswoman said.

"Again, we're all keeping a close eye on this, we're all monitoring what's currently occurring, and we see, we see it with our own eyes what you all are reporting, and just for ourselves, what's happening on Twitter."

Is Twitter really in the 'battle for the future of civilization'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (9 Votes) 10% (1 Votes)

See the exchange:

Reporter to WH: "What tools do you have" to stop @elonmusk from restoring free speech at Twitter? pic.twitter.com/AgEVNVyTHF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 28, 2022

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On Monday night, some Twitter users noticed the platform had dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

A post on the "transparency page of Twitter's website said: "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misinformation policy."

During the pandemic, many censored or suppressed tweets, labeled "misinformation," expressed viewpoints that are now acknowledged to be true or legitimate arguments, such as the ineffectiveness of masks, lockdowns and vaccines, and the theory that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Congress to respond to Musk's claim that Apple wants to remove Twitter from its app store.

"That would be a huge, huge mistake, and it would be a really raw exercise of monopolistic power that I think would merit a response from the United States Congress," the governor said.

Political commentator Mollie Hemingway said one of the most "infuriating things about the current moment is the utter and complete silence and weakness of roughly 100% of DC establishment Republicans."

"Every single elected GOP person with a brain and/or spine or even a freaking PULSE should be saying at least this much," she tweeted.

Musk also is signaling his intent to open the "Twitter Files" on the platform's suppression of the New York Post's stories weeks before the 2020 presidential election on evidence of Joe Biden's role in his family's global influence-peddling businesses.

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!