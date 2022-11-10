A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Energy bills in Europe are 90% higher than last year

Hikes attributed to increased demand, weather, high prices for natural gas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 4:25pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(OIL PRICE) – Electricity and gas prices are soaring across Europe, with bills close to double from last year in most European capitals, according to new data from the Household Energy Price Index – a monthly tracker of energy prices for households across 33 European capitals, including the 27 EU member states and several non-members.

According to the data collected for the HEPI, natural gas bills in Europe have gone up by as much as 111 percent over the past year, with electricity prices up by an average of 69 percent. Taken together, Euronews calculates these two make for a total 90-percent increase in household energy bills over the past year.

"Significantly higher [energy prices] compared to one year ago ... can be attributed to a combination of factors, such as increased demand connected to post-pandemic economic recovery and extraordinary weather conditions, the record-high prices for natural gas, and high CO2 emissions allowances," the authors of the latest HEPI report noted.

Read the full story ›

