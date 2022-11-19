A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Entire gender industry based on lies of 1 troubled psychologist

Psychiatrist critic says movement is based on concept that was never proven to be true

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2022 at 2:55pm
(Pexels)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – With schools teaching sex and gender ideology beginning in kindergarten, the Biden administration encouraging early medical treatments for gender dysphoria, and social media influencers discussing the topic, a record number of adolescent girls believe they are transgender and are transitioning to live as males.

Concerned adults are sounding the alarm on the lack of scientific studies to support transgender medical treatments that permanently alter a young person’s physiology and leave their mental health issues unresolved.

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Miriam Grossman, who has been a mental health professional for 40 years, said the gender industry is built on the lies of one troubled psychologist.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
