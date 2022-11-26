Europe to U.S.: Learn from our $800 billion green energy 'disaster'

As President Biden continues to pour billions of dollars into “renewable” energy while curbing U.S. oil and natural gas production, Europe’s green transition has come to an emergency halt.

Germany are other nations are reopening coal plants and rationing energy to avoid winter blackouts, as former CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson reports in her upcoming episode of "Full Measure."

She asked a European leader in London what the U.S. could learn from Europe.

"Europe is much further ahead" on the green transition, he said in an excerpt from the interview to be run Sunday. "We've spent much more, we've learned much more.

TRENDING: Is your new normal on the horizon?

"The experiment has been disastrous."

Since about 2008, Europe has spent nearly $800 billion subsidizing renewable energy.

"The costs have not fallen, we’ve not got a green industry," he said. "All we've done is increased consumer costs dramatically."

See the interview excerpt:

Have Europe's "green energy" policies been a disaster? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (221 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

This week on Full Measure — We report from Europe, where an energy crisis is changing the script on green power. pic.twitter.com/sjYgIzLXWz — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) November 25, 2022

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On Friday, Reuters reported the German government plans to impose a 90% levy on the windfall profits of electricity companies from Dec. 1. Economic ministry sources said the revenue will partly finance a cap on energy prices that will come into force next year.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that governments across Europe have announced $696 billion in handouts and subsidies to alleviate the burden of skyrocketing energy prices, according to Bruegel, the Brussels-based think tank.

Last month, veteran international journalist Michael Yon warned that the European energy crisis – which he attributed to the globalist agenda to rapidly transition from oil and natural gas to green energy – will lead to famine and freezing across the continent.

In August, a survey found that with energy bills set to spike by 80% in October, nearly one quarter of adults in Britain said they would not turn on their heating this winter.

The British government energy regulator Ofgem announced that month that the average household's yearly heating bill would rise in October from 1,971 pounds to 3,549 pounds. In U.S. dollars, that's an increase of from about $2,300 to $4,140.

In May, two European leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, described the record gas prices as part of a "painful" period of "transition" to alternative energy that should not be resisted. They echoed the words of President Biden, who said just prior to Davos that the pain at the pump was part of "an incredible transition" of the American economy away from oil and natural gas.

"[When] it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it's over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden told reporters.

One year ago, a Reuters analysis concluded that lower-than-expected wind power generation was a major factor sending prices higher and forcing suppliers to turn back to coal and natural gas.

"The word that comes to mind is nihilism," Michael Shellenberger, an energy expert and founder of the group Environmental Progress, told FOX Business in an interview in September.

"You have people that are openly demanding to do more of the same things that actually made the crisis possible," he said.

"That's what you're seeing. They're saying, 'let's go do more unreliable energy.' It's a sign of a disturbed person that keeps engaging in irrational activities that are obviously self-destructive, and that we're seeing that behavior at a mass level."

Shellenberger said Europe should be "a warning to the U.S. that we should not go down their path."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!