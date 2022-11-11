Federal judge blocks Biden's 'unconstitutional' student loan forgiveness plan

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Texas federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, calling it an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the Department of Education’s student loan forgiveness program is illegal following a lawsuit by the Job Creators Network Foundation, which argued the program violated federal procedures because borrowers were not able to comment on the program. The student debt relief program unveiled in August would cancel $10,000 worth of student debt to those making under $125,000 per year.

In October, a federal appeals court temporarily halted the student loan forgiveness program prohibiting the Biden administration from “discharging any student loan debt.” The ruling came after Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina sued the Biden administration for the student debt program, alleging it to be unconstitutional.

“In this case, the HEROES Act — a law to provide loan assistance to military personnel defending our nation — does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program,” Pittman’s ruling said.

Despite the court’s decision, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the program would “move full speed ahead.”

Borrowers have until Dec. 31 to apply for student loan forgiveness, but have been encouraged by the administration to apply before Nov. 15 to receive forgiveness before the student loan repayment pause ends.

Most of those applying for student loan forgiveness have said they would spend their extra money on traveling or eating out, according to CNBC.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

