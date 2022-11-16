A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fetterman's wife roasted over 'wild' photo of senator-elect's new office in D.C.

'First day for Senator-elect Gisele Fetterman'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2022 at 8:24pm
Gisele Fetterman (Courtesy Twitter / Gisele Fetterman)

(FOX NEWS) -- Twitter critics slammed Gisele Barreto Fetterman for posting a photo of herself outside the senator-elect’s office with her husband, John Fetterman, partially cropped out of the image.

Users mocked the photo for seemingly depicting Mrs. Fetterman as having achieved her fifteen minutes of fame. Some insisted the photo was her leaning into the claim that she was the actual Senate candidate all along, thanks her husband’s cognitive issues caused by his stroke last May.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Fetterman posted the first image outside the senator-elect's new office. In the photo, which depicted the Democrat ditching his usual hoodie and shorts combo for a suit and tie, the couple stood next to the office placard, which read, "SENATOR-ELECT John Fetterman: Pennsylvania SD -B4OB."

Read the full story ›

