DeSantis in landslide win; Beto, Stacey Abrams lose

With 85% of the vote counted Tuesday night and an 18-point lead, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is the projected winner over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Celebrating what he described as a "historic landslide victory," DeSantis said in his victory speech that people have been "voting with their feet," moving to Florida from states with failed leadership such as New York.

"People have come here because our policies work," he said, declaring Florida is "where woke goes to die."

In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp is the projected winner over Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp four years ago.

In Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, according to projections, has defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke, a 2020 presidential candidate.

Governor's offices in 36 of 50 states are on the ballot.

Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones.

In Maryland, Democratic nominee Wes Moore has won back the governor's office after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore becomes Maryland's first black governor.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has won reelection in New Hampshire, as has Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in Alabama, Republican Gov. Bill Lee in Tennessee and Mike DeWine in Ohio.

In Illinois, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is the projected winner over Republican Darren Bailey.

President Biden predicted Democrats would "surprise the living devil out of a lot of people" in Tuesday's midterm elections, with about one-third of the Senate seats up for grabs and all 435 members of the House.

But polls indicate a red wave, or perhaps even a "red tsunami," with Republicans retaking the House and the Senate.

Democrats ran on an alleged "threat to democracy," but a CNN exit poll found 7 in 10 voters are unhappy with the state of the nation under President Biden and his Democratic Party.

A massive 75% of voters said the economy is "not so good" or "poor."

