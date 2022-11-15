Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus in suspected homicide

By Trevor Schakohl

Four University of Idaho students were discovered dead in an off-campus residence Sunday, according to authorities.

The four students had been living off campus and are believed to be homicide victims, the University of Idaho announced Sunday night. Moscow, Idaho, police officers went to the location after being called about an unconscious person, according to a city press release, finding four students dead in a “house that was converted into an apartment,” Moscow Police Department Captain Tyson Berrett told the Idaho Statesman.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” the university’s president Scott Green said in a statement.

The University of Idaho has around 11,500 enrolled students and more than 2,200 full-time employees. The university is currently in the middle of its fall semester.

“We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department,” Green said. “The university is committed to supporting students and families during this difficult time.”

The University of Idaho was not the only higher education institution affected Sunday by suspected deadly violence. A student at the University of Virginia allegedly shot and killed three people that night, injuring two others.

The university and the Moscow Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

