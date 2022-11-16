A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fran Drescher of 'The Nanny' is back and busier than ever

Wants 'to save lives by transforming nation's current sick care system into genuine health care'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2022 at 6:19pm
Actress Fran Drescher (Instagram)

(YNET NEWS) -- For Millennials, the name Fran Drescher is immediately associated with the distinctive iconic laugh of the role she played in the 90s sitcom "The Nanny."

The 65-year-old American TV star of Jewish decent has taken it upon herself to be the head of the Screen Actors Guild, religiously maintains her Instagram, and photographs as the new face of Thredup - an online consignment thrift store.

In a brand new ad campaign for the new "Drescher" collection - aimed at reducing environmental waste, Drescher sported some iconic outfits which she wore on "Nanny."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







