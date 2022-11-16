Fran Drescher of 'The Nanny' is back and busier than ever

(YNET NEWS) -- For Millennials, the name Fran Drescher is immediately associated with the distinctive iconic laugh of the role she played in the 90s sitcom "The Nanny."

The 65-year-old American TV star of Jewish decent has taken it upon herself to be the head of the Screen Actors Guild, religiously maintains her Instagram, and photographs as the new face of Thredup - an online consignment thrift store.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In a brand new ad campaign for the new "Drescher" collection - aimed at reducing environmental waste, Drescher sported some iconic outfits which she wore on "Nanny."

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›